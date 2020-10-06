Why Patrick J. Adams Says He’s a “Little Scared” to Reach Out to Suits Co-Star Meghan Markle

Before there was Prince Harry, there was Mike Ross.

Even though actor Patrick J. Adams played Meghan Markle's on-screen husband, Mike, on Suits from 2011 to 2019, Patrick now says that he's too "intimidated" to give his co-star a call.

Patrick and wife Troian Bellisario attended the royal wedding in 2018, but it's been pretty quiet between the actors since then.

Per People, Patrick told the Radio Times that "pure fear" is stopping him from giving the Duchess of Sussex a ring.

"Quite frankly, I think I'm intimidated," he said. "I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don't know what I would say."

The last time the Suits stars spoke was around the time that Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie in May 2019, and Patrick and Troian added baby Aurora Adams to the fam in October 2018.

"After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I'm a little scared," Patrick said. "I think it's pure fear. I guess I'm scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation."