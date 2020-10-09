E! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

From Dan Levy to Issa Rae, See Your Favorite TV Stars Up for 2020 People's Choice Awards

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 09, 2020 1:00 PMTags
E! ShowsTVReality TVAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebrities
NOV. 15, 2020
Related: 2020 E! People's Choice Awards: Vote Now for Your Favorites!

It's time to choose your favorite TV stars of the year for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.

When it comes to television, the story is just as important as the cast of characters and the many personalities that draw us in and keep us coming back episode after episode. While choosing a favorite actor or reality star may feel like choosing a favorite child, sometimes there can only be one. 

This year, dozens of our favorite TV stars are nominated for PCAs. Everyone from actress Ellen Pompeo, who is always a crowd favorite for her starring role as Meredith Grey on the hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy, to the Kardashian sisters, who never cease to entertain with their wild antics on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, are in the running.

The nominees are in good company this year, and each one brings something new and exciting to the table. Don't believe us? Check it out for yourself.

photos
TV Stars Who Returned Home to Help Their Co-Stars Say Goodbye

See the full list below of TV stars nominated for a 2020 People's Choice Award. To see if any of them take home the prize, be sure to tune into the live show on Nov. 15. 

Voting is now open until Oct. 23 so make sure your voice is heard!

Trending Stories

1

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has the Best Response to Fly Landing on Mike Pence

2

Anne Heche Reveals Her “Honest Truth” About DWTS Elimination

3

Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant: Relive Her Love Story With David Foster

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15, only on E!
Ron Batzdorff/NBC
Sterling K. Brown

The Male TV Star of 2020 for This Is Us

The Drama TV Star of 2020 for This Is Us

Pop
Dan Levy

The Male TV Star of 2020 for Schitt's Creek

The Comedy TV Star of 2020 for Schitt's Creek

HBO
Issa Rae

The Comedy TV Star of 2020 for Insecure

The CW
Lili Reinhart

The Female TV Star of 2020 for Riverdale

E!
Khloe Kardashian

The Reality Star of 2020 for Keeping Up with the Kardashians

AMC
Danai Gurira

The Female TV Star of 2020 for The Walking Dead

The Drama TV Star of 2020 for The Walking Dead

Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty Images
Hannah Ann Sluss

The Competition Contestant of 2020 for The Bachelor

NBC
Mandy Moore

The Female TV Star of 2020 for This Is Us

The Drama TV Star of 2020 for This Is Us

ABC
Ellen Pompeo

The Female TV Star of 2020 for Grey's Anatomy

The Drama TV Star of 2020 for Grey's Anatomy

NBC
Kristin Bell

The Comedy TV Star of 2020 for The Good Place

Dean Buscher/The CW
Cole Sprouse

The Male TV Star of 2020 for Riverdale

The Drama TV Star of 2020 for Riverdale

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Porsha Williams

The Reality Star of 2020 for The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Netflix
Christina Applegate

The Female TV Star of 2020 for Dead To Me

The Comedy TV Star of 2020 for Dead To Me

Instagram
Antoni Porowski

The Reality Star of 2020 for Queer Eye

NBC
Mariska Hargitay

The Female TV Star of 2020 for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Drama TV Star of 2020 for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

NBC
Jameela Jamil

The Comedy TV Star of 2020 for The Good Place

 

E!
Kim Kardashian West

The Reality Star of 2020 for Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Jackson Davis for Netflix
Chase Stokes

The Male TV Star of 2020 for Outer Banks

The Drama TV Star of 2020 for Outer Banks

Frank Ockenfels/AMC
Norman Reedus

The Male TV Star of 2020 for The Walking Dead

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kandi Burruss

The Competition Contestant of 2020 for The Masked Singer

The Reality Star of 2020 for

Freeform
Yara Shahidi

The Comedy TV Star of 2020 for Grown-ish

ABC
Sofia Vergara

The Comedy TV Star of 2020 for Modern Family

The Female TV Star of 2020 for Modern Family

Kate McKinnon

The Comedy TV Star of 2020 for Saturday Night Live

Sandra Oh

The Female TV Star of 2020 for Killing Eve

The Drama TV Star of 2020 for Killing Eve

Netflix
Steve Carell

The Male TV Star of 2020 for Space Force

Vh1
Jaida Essence Hall

The Competition Contestant of 2020 for RuPaul's Drag Race

Vh1
Gigi Goode

The Competition Contestant of 2020 for RuPaul's Drag Race

ABC
Jesse Williams

The Male TV Star of 2020 for Grey's Anatomy

Jason Bateman

The Male TV Star of 2020 for Ozark

Adela Loconte for Shutterstock
Darcey and Stacey Silva

The Reality Star of 2020 for Darcey & Stacey

photos
View More Photos From 2020 PCAs: TV Star Nominees
Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has the Best Response to Fly Landing on Mike Pence

2

Anne Heche Reveals Her “Honest Truth” About DWTS Elimination

3

Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant: Relive Her Love Story With David Foster

4

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Share What Made a “Huge Impact” On Family

5

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Giraffe

Latest News

Meghan McCain Reflects on Her Dad’s Death in Moving Motherhood Message

Save up To 70% at Wayfair's October Clearance

How to Watch the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on TV and Online

Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence on Ant and Christina Anstead's Divorce

Meet the Stars Who Are 2020 TV Star PCAs Nominees

Watch Tarek El Moussa's Romantic Proposal to Heather Rae Young

Katy Perry Returns to Work on AI After Giving Birth to Baby