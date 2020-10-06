Chris Evans Fans Marvel Over His Abs and Tattoos in New Video

The temperatures may be dropping, but Chris Evans is turning up the heat with his latest Instagram video.

The 39-year-old actor posted a video of himself backflipping into a pool on Tuesday, Oct. 6. "Last swim before the pool hibernates…(It was freezing!)," the Captain America celeb captioned the footage. "I wonder what it's like to be tan."

However, some fans seemed more focused on the shirtless star's marvel-ous muscles than his form. "I very much appreciate @ChrisEvans' most recent Instagram Story," one follower tweeted. "Abs for days."

Others zoomed in on his tattoos. "HIS ABS ARE SO F--KING TONED AND OMFG THE F--KING TATTOOS IM F--KING SCREAMING," one social media user wrote. "IM NOT OKAY. SIR @ChrisEvans BYE"

Asked another, "Was I the only one that didn't know @ChrisEvans has chest tattoos or…"

Some just appreciated it all—including the cameo by Evans' dog Dodger. As one fan summed it up, "THE TATTOOS. THE ABS. THE DOG. I CANT."