Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Moss Makes Her Runway Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Like mother, like daughter.
Kate Moss' daughter Lila Grace Moss graced the modeling world with her presence at the Miu Miu spring/summer 2021 fashion show. The show streamed from Milan on Oct. 6, only days after the teen's 18th birthday.
Lila's appearance at Paris Fashion Week marked her runway debut.
Lila is the daughter of Kate and Dazed magazine co-founder Jefferson Hack, and it looks like she has both her parents' industry talents. The young Moss has previously worked with designers David Bailey, Tim Walk, and David Sims, according to an October Vogue interview, however she said she's interested in working with Gray Sorrenti and Edward Enni.
"@miumiu SS21 [red heart emoji][read heart emoji] THANK YOU for allowing me to debut at the dreamiest show," the model wrote in an Instagram caption, "@kegrand @bitton ~ obsessed with this hair @guidopalau & makeup @patmcgrathreal xxxx."
Although the Miu Miu show was Lila's first catwalk, the model has starred in editorial photo shoots since she was 16 years old—when she became the brand ambassador for Marc Jacobs Beauty—which apparently had been masterminded by her supermodel mom.
According to Mirror, Lila is "the principal client" at Kate's modeling firm, Kate Moss Agency, alongside Rita Ora and Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie.
The teen made her first red carpet appearance in Nov. 2014 with her mother at the Paddington movie London premiere, so she's been watching mom work for a very long time. Now, it's Lila's turn to shine.