Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 After Battle With Throat Cancer

Van Halen co-founder and legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen passed away in Los Angeles County earlier this week after a battle with throat cancer. Get the breaking details on his death.

Eddie Van HalenDaniel Knighton/Getty Images

The music industry is mourning the loss of a legendary rock star.

Van Halen co-founder and legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen has passed away after a long battle with throat cancer. He was 65 years old. 

Eddie's son Wolfgang Van Halen confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Oct. 6. 

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolfgang shared with his followers. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Valerie Bertinelli, who was married to Eddie from 1981 to 2007 also shared a photo of their son's personal Instagram post confirming the passing.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, Eddie passed away with his wife Janie Liszewski by his side. His brother Alex Van Halen and his son Wolfgang were also nearby.

Story developing…more to come.

