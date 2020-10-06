Tyler Cameron Says Hannah Brown Is a "Different Person" 5 Months After N-Word Controversy

Tyler Cameron has and always will see the good in Hannah Brown.
Ever since meeting on The Bachelorette in 2019, the pair has continued to captive fans with their chemistry. And while their romantic relationship ended, their friendship remains stronger than ever.
During an exclusive interview with E! News, Tyler praised ABC's former Bachelorette for her "growth" nearly five months after she found herself in a scandal.
"She's definitely put in a lot of work into educating herself, learning from her mistakes and growing from that," Tyler exclusively told E! News. "I also think that kind of made her sit down and really realize what the hell has happened this past year and I don't think she had a chance to do that. She's a different person now! She's doing really good. I'm really happy for her and she used that mess up as a way to learn from it and then educate others, which I think is the most important thing you can do."
"When you have a platform like that, that if you screw up, admit you screwed up, and then find a way to sit there, educate yourself and then educate others," Tyler continued.
Back in May 2020, Hannah faced backlash after saying the N-word during an Instagram Live while reciting the lyrics to DaBaby's song "Rockstar." She would ultimately apologize for her actions online multiple times.
"I owe you all a major apology," she shared. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."
Outside of Bachelor Nation, Tyler is teaming up with Optimum Nutrition for their Better Than Before Program. From now until Oct. 9, the program will offer a free series of live-streamed events that will give readers the opportunity to work out and learn alongside Tyler, and other celebs like designer Hayley Paige, UWSNT defender Abby Dahlkemper, gymnast Sam Mikulak and fellow Bachelor Nation star Clay Harbor.
"I'm talking about sleep," Tyler teased to E! News about his event scheduled for Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. EST on Instagram Live. "Sleep is super important to me. Sleep I miss out on a lot...For anybody working out, it's important for recovery. It's important for being awake and alert for your next day so I'm excited to talk about that with a doctor."
And before participating in the program, Tyler couldn't help but share how excited he is to watch his best friend Matt James star as The Bachelor. He's so pumped that a visit may be in Tyler's future.
"I plan on being out there," he teased. "Hopefully it's to reassure him that he's in the right place, doing the right thing and having fun. And hopefully, I see him in a great place. Hopefully I won't have to rescue him and throw him over my shoulder and run away. I trust his decision making better than mine."
The Bachelor is expected to return in early 2021 on ABC.