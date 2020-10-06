Support the Postal Service in Style With the Casetify x USPS Collab!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The United States Postal Service is in need of support, so Casetify decided to do something about it. They've launched a new collab with the USPS, and a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of each tech accessory will go directly to the USPS!

As Casetify puts it, their new collab is a love letter to USPS employees for always coming through when we need them most. And if you didn't know, last year alone, USPS employees traveled 1.34 billion miles to deliver your mail. That's the equivalent of 53,640 laps around Earth, 5,305 trips to the moon or about 15 trips to the sun! The USPS x Casetify collection features exclusive designs that protect your phone and AirPods, or jazz up your Apple Watch. Plus, there's limited edition apparel, too.

Casetify x USPS is available now. Shop our fave finds below, and help support the United States Postal Service!