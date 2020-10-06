Support the Postal Service in Style With the Casetify x USPS Collab!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The United States Postal Service is in need of support, so Casetify decided to do something about it. They've launched a new collab with the USPS, and a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of each tech accessory will go directly to the USPS!
As Casetify puts it, their new collab is a love letter to USPS employees for always coming through when we need them most. And if you didn't know, last year alone, USPS employees traveled 1.34 billion miles to deliver your mail. That's the equivalent of 53,640 laps around Earth, 5,305 trips to the moon or about 15 trips to the sun! The USPS x Casetify collection features exclusive designs that protect your phone and AirPods, or jazz up your Apple Watch. Plus, there's limited edition apparel, too.
Casetify x USPS is available now. Shop our fave finds below, and help support the United States Postal Service!
Casetify x USPS Phone Cases
Protect your phone in style with Casetify's phone cases, including the 9.8ft drop proof Ultra Impact Case. We love this one that features the iconic USPS Priority Mail eagle... and even though the case is lightweight, it offers strong protection for your precious device.
Casetify x USPS Apple Watch Band
Casetify's Apple Watch Bands are made with durable, wearable leather that stands the test of time, because they know how much we all love our watches. Plus, all their bands are compatible with the Apple Watch Series 5 and original Series 1, Series 2, Series 3 and Series 4, along with Apple Watch sizes 38mm, 40mm, 42mm and 44mm. Grab one of these USPS bands in black, silver or gold.
Casetify x USPS AirPods Case
Protect your AirPods and keep 'em close with this USPS-inspired case, featuring a ring that lets you clip them to your belt loop or bag so you never lose your earphones again. Plus, the case is wireless charging compatible, so you can just drop your Pods on a charging pad and grab 'em when you're ready to go.
Casetify x USPS 2-in-1 Grip Stand
Losing your grip on your phone? Want to help it take a stand? This two-in-one tool will help it do both, all while sporting a fashionable USPS-inspired print. Just fasten it to the back of your phone case, and you're good to go.
Casetify x USPS Sweatshirt
But if you really want to show off your allegiance to the USPS, we recommend this sweatshirt, giving us serious retro vibes in honor of the USPS's 245 years of service. And remember, the Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations... which is why a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of this sweatshirt (and everything else in the collab) are being donated directly to them.
