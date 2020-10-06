Jennifer LopezE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Nikki Bella's Son Matteo Is Already a "Selfie King" in Adorable New Photos

By Alyssa Ray Oct 06, 2020 6:11 PMTags
FamilyBabiesCeleb KidsShowsNikki BellaTotal BellasArtem ChigvintsevMatteo Chigvintsev
BRAND NEW THURSDAY 9e|6p
Related: Brie & Nikki Bella's Newborn Sons Make Cute Cousins in New Pics

Matteo Chigvintsev is already a natural in front of the camera.

On Monday, Oct. 5, Nikki Bella took to Instagram to share a series of selfies featuring herself and her two-month-old son. And, from what we saw in the numerous photos, Nikki's baby boy with Artem Chigvintsev is very photogenic.

The Total Bellas star even captioned the post, "Selfie King & Queen."

You can say that again, Nikki!

Nikki's fiancé Artem, who is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, clearly loved the series of selfies as he called Matteo a "model baby."

"Nicole, we have a model baby," Artem quipped on the post. "That magnum look is everything."

In response to Artem's comment, Nikki revealed that she "could have posted so many more" and called Matteo "unreal."

Of course, Artem wasn't the only one to praise baby Matteo as the post garnered responses from countless loved ones.

Nikki's mom Kathy Colace Laurinaitis commented, "Love!!!!!!!!"

photos
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

Twin Brie Bella left a series of heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Other celebrity commenters included Snooki, Debbie Gibson, Maryse Ouellet and Carmella.

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Kidman Makes Rare Comment About Tom Cruise Marriage

2
Breaking

Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 After Battle With Throat Cancer

3

The Biggest Celebrity Bombshells from Perez Hilton's Memoir

Instagram

As E! readers may recall, the retired WWE superstar and the professional dancer welcomed their baby boy into the world on July 31, 2020.

"Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," Nikki captioned her Instagram post at the time. The twosome's son arrived one day before sister Brie Bella gave birth to her second child.

Weeks later, Nikki confirmed the name of her first-born child.

Related: Nikki Bella Gets Honest About Postpartum Body

For these selfies and Matteo's other cutest moments, scroll through the images below!

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Selfie King and Queen

In October 2020, Nikki captioned a series of photos, "Selfie King & Queen."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Smizing

The mother-son duo were clearly smizing in this sweet snap.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Sweet Selfie

It's safe to say that Matteo is a natural in front of the camera.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Enjoying Motherhood

Nikki was in complete bliss as she snuggled her baby boy.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Like Mother, Like Son

It appears that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Beautiful Baby

Matteo couldn't be more handsome next to his stunning mom.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Tender Moments

Nikki snuggled her baby boy tight for one last selfie of the night.

Instagram
A Very Blessed Bellas Mom

The Bella twins' mom, Kathy Colace, paying a visit to her newborn grandkids! In July, the Total Bellas matriarch underwent a major medical procedure for a "mass on her brain stem" and thankfully she's now "on the road to recovery" according to Brie and Nikki.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

"Life doesn't get any better than this," Nikki wrote alongside a collage of photos of the family of three. Too sweet!

Instagram
Good Luck, Dad!

Artem squeezing in some snuggles before heading to shoot Dancing With the Stars. "Oh my heart!! I'm the luckiest to have an incredible family!" Nikki wrote with the series of pics. "There is nothing better than that! Especially when you need them the most. They all even came together to watch and cheer Artem on!)."

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

A heartwarming selfie that Nikki shared as part of a series of family photos featuring Artem, her mom Kathy Colace, Daniel Bryan and Buddy and Birdie Danielson!

Instagram
The Perfect Trio

Artem shared this snapshot, writing, "My whole world."

Instagram
Best Buds

Matteo got to hang out with his cousin Buddy Danielson when Nikki and Brie's Nana paid them both a visit!

Instagram
Nap Time

Artem and 'Teo catching up on some much-needed ZzzZzzZs.

Instagram
Blooming Blonde Locks

Nikki shared this adorable close-up on Sunday, Sept. 14 along with a lengthy caption about Matteo! "PS the sunlight shining right on my little man makes him look so blonde!," she wrote in-part.

Instagram
All Smiles

It doesn't get any cuter than this!

Instagram
Sisterly Selfie Replication

Nikki attempted to recreate her sister Brie Bella's selfie with Buddy Danielson, but Matteo wasn't having it!

Instagram
That Hair!

"This face officially owns me for the rest of my life! lol." Nikki wrote on Instagram. "My Teo can have it all from me! His hair here is giving me full emo vibes."

Instagram
Doting Dad

Papa Artem also shared a celebratory pic on the same day writing, "Happy 1 month my little Teo."

Instagram
One Month Old

"Our Matteo is a month old today @theartemc," Nikki wrote on Aug. 31, 2020.

Instagram
Proud Parents

Could this family of three be any cuter?!

Instagram
Sweet Dreams

Little Matteo is sound asleep in his mom's arms.

Instagram
Dapper Duo

The father-son duo are melting our hearts in coordinating blue outfits.

Instagram
Beaming Bella

Nikki is glowing as she smiles while staring at her bundle of joy.

Instagram
Family Photo

Mom, dad and baby pose for a family photo together that's cute beyond words!

Instagram
Mama's Boy

For Matteo's first official photo and name reveal, Nikki shared on Instagram, "Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev. 7/31/2020. 7 lbs 3 oz. 19 3/4 in."

Instagram
Father and Son

"Father and son," Artem wrote on Instagram. "@thenikkibella we did good!"

Instagram
Baby Boy Chigvintsev

"Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!" Nikki revealed after giving birth on Jul. 31, 2020. "Everyone is safe and healthy."

Catch up on past Total Bellas episodes here.

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Thursday at 9e|6p, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Kidman Makes Rare Comment About Tom Cruise Marriage

2
Breaking

Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 After Battle With Throat Cancer

3

The Biggest Celebrity Bombshells from Perez Hilton's Memoir

4

Dr. Quardt's Dr. 90210 Surgery Is a Pimple Popper's Dream

5

Jason Priestley Reacts to Jessica Alba's Claim About 90210 Rule

Latest News

Breaking

Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 After Battle With Throat Cancer

Exclusive

Tyler Cameron Says Hannah Brown Is a “Different Person” After Scandal

Support the Postal Service in Style With the Casetify x USPS Collab!

Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Welcome Baby No. 2

Exclusive

Kim Zolciak Spills on RV Sex With Husband Kroy, RHOA & More

Nikki Bella's Son Matteo Is Already a "Selfie King" in Cute New Pics

Jason Priestley Reacts to Jessica Alba's Claim About 90210 Rule