Tyler Perry to Receive the People's Champion Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Tyler Perry is your People's Champion!

The iconic actor, director and producer will be honored with the People's Champion Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15, E! announced today.

The world-renowned media mogul, entrepreneur and philanthropist will be recognized for his trailblazing work in entertainment, unwavering commitment to support multiple charitable organizations and his inspiring empathy and progress for humankind.

"In a year of unrest and uncertainty, Tyler Perry proved a natural leader," Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, said Tuesday, Oct. 6. "From his pioneering efforts in successfully, and safely, restarting production and creating jobs at Tyler Perry Studios, to personally supporting charities and families in need, he continuously inspires hope in people. We are honored to present him with the People's Champion of 2020 Award."

Perry has already received numerous awards for his impressive Hollywood career, including DGA Honors by the Directors Guild of America, Favorite Humanitarian award at the People's Choice Awards and, most recently, the Governors Award at the 2020 Emmys.