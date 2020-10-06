The Masked Singer Introduces Questionable Contestant "The Robin" in Sneak Peek

The Masked Singer might have a new singer to add to the lineup, but the costume is honestly kind of a disappointment.

In a sneak peek of Wednesday's episode of the Fox reality hit, a new "contestant" takes the stage. It appears to be Robin Thicke with a really big flat cardboard head, but it's definitely not Robin Thicke because he's sitting there with his fellow panelists, just as confused as they are.

(Something tells us that "The Robin" might actually be the alter ego of frequent guest panelist and Ken Jeong's best frenemy, Joel McHale, but we can't be totally sure.)

Whoever it is masquerading under the Robin mask, they'll be joining the panel for the Group A playoffs as Sun, Popcorn, Snow Owls and Giraffe return to compete for a spot in the next round. Next week, Group B will return for their playoffs, and then we'll finally meet the last group of contestants: Jellyfish, Squiggly Monster, Lips, Mushroom and Broccoli.