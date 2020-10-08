Jennifer LopezE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

See BTS, Chloe x Halle and More Music Groups Nominated for 2020 People's Choice Awards

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 08, 2020 1:00 PMTags
NOV. 15, 2020
This nominee list slaps!

The only thing better than one music artist is a whole group of them! Luckily, some amazing duos and bands made it through to become 2020 E! People's Choice Awards nominees. Groups like twenty one pilots and Chloe x Halle are up for the Group of 2020 while K-pop sensation BTS is soaring through this show with four nominations, including Album of 2020 for Map of the Soul: 7 and The Song of 2020 for their banger "Dynamite." 

It's not easy to electrify crowds across the globe with your beats, but all of these artists have managed to do it while staying true to their music and to each other. Find out if your favorite groups are up for 2020 PCAs by scrolling through the photo gallery below. It's anyone's game!

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

To see if any of them take home the prize, be sure to tune into the live show on Nov. 15. 

Voting is now open until Oct. 23 so make sure your voice is heard!

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15, only on E!
BTS

The Group of 2020

The Album of 2020 for Map of the Soul: 7

The Song of 2020 for "Dynamite"

The Music Video of 2020 for "Dynamite"

Jonas Brothers

The Group of 2020

BLACKPINK

The Group of 2020

The Music Video of 2020 "Ice Cream"

CNCO

The Group of 2020

Dan + Shay

The Group of 2020

Twenty One Pilots

The Group of 2020

Chloe X Halle

The Group of 2020

5 Seconds of Summer

The Group of 2020

