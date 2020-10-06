Ariana Biermann Reveals Just How "Serious" She and Boyfriend Aaron Scott Are

Has Ariana Biermann found the one?

The Don't Be Tardy star is giving an update on her relationship with boyfriend Aaron Scott ahead of tonight's Don't Be Tardy premiere on Bravo.

"We are doing amazing. He is honestly one of the most incredible people that I've ever met. And just like my best friend," Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's daughter tells E! News exclusively.



The 18-year-old reality star adds, "We are doing amazing and he gets along very well with my family, which makes me really happy and he is a very driven, motivated person, which helps me motivate myself as well. We just better each other in every aspect and it's just honestly such an amazing experience and I'm so happy right now with my life, and just everything it's going amazing."

Ariana and Aaron have been dating for several months now and she confirms things are getting "serious."