All of the TV Shows That Were Forced to End Because of COVID-19

Gone too soon.

Earlier this year, we were celebrating the trend of beloved TV shows getting to end on their own terms. Arrow, Schitt's Creek and The Good Place all said goodbye in exactly the way its creative team had planned. Bows were tied and I's were dotted.

But since the rise of the coronavirus pandemic in March, the entire world has been impacted in practically every way—and that includes Hollywood. Production was shut down on major movies, late night hosts were telling jokes to empty studios and cameras went dark on almost every TV show.

Slowly, the entertainment industry has been getting back to work with new safety measures in place. But the COVID-19 protocols have proved too stressful for some shows to continue.

On Monday, Netflix announced it was canceling one of its critically acclaimed dramas, despite renewing it for a final season last year.

And it wasn't the first show the online streaming giant had to scrap.