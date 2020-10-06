Celeb-Loved Fall Fashion Trends We're Trying

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Autumn means updating our wardrobes, and your favorite Daily Pop hosts have taken a deep dive into 2020's fall fashion trends that celebs are rocking.

Below, more on the biker boots, loafers, plaid prints and geometric prints trends, plus which celebrities totally pull them off, from Hilary Duff to Bella Hadid. And be sure to shop the looks at a variety of price points too!