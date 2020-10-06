The Bachelor Reveals 43 Women Who Might Compete to Win Matt James' Heart

Raise your hand if you'd also angle to score a first date with Matt James. Long line? We thought so.
In June, ABC announced that the 28-year-old real estate broker will be the next star of The Bachelor, becoming the first Black male lead of the series. And now, with less than one week left before the premiere of Clare Crawley's The Bachelorette, the network revealed a sneak peek at 43 women who might appear on the show.
Yes, this isn't the official cast lineup for season 25 of The Bachelor, which is slated for a 2021 premiere. But a first look at the women vying for Matt's love has us counting down the days until then. A quick glimpse at the group of women potentially selected reveals that a majority of them are in their 20s, with just four out of the 43 reality TV newbies in their 30s.
Aside from their names, age and hometowns, not many other clues have been sent our way, so you'll have to dig through the photos and let their big smiles speak for themselves.
As fans might recall, James was initially cast as a contestant in Clare's season but was eventually selected to star solo after production came to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic. Following news of his casting, Matt appeared on Good Morning America to call the decision "a step in the right direction." The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay made history in 2017 when she was selected as the first-ever Black lead in the franchise's 18-year run.
"When Rachel speaks, we listen," Matt said on GMA. "She has a very important voice in all of this being the first Black woman, person of color, to have a lead. So, I think that we're all following suit in that conversation and this is hopefully the first of many Black men to be in this position that I'm in now."
Sounds like this upcoming season has a lot to live up to.
Scroll down to see all of the women who might appear on season 25 of The Bachelor.
Season 25 of The Bachelor is scheduled to premiere in 2021.