Giuliana Rancic Gives a Health Update After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Giuliana Rancic says she's "feeling good" just over two weeks after sharing her coronavirus diagnosis.

As fans of the beloved E! host may know, Giuliana revealed in September that she and her family had tested positive for COVID-19. In her message to fans, the journalist explained that she'd be unable to host the Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards special due to her diagnosis. Giuliana, who said she was "doing well" at the time, also noted that her husband, Bill Rancic, and their son, Duke Rancic, had also tested positive.

So, how is everyone doing today? "I'm happy to say we are back to our normal, daily routine and feeling good," Giuliana tells E! News. "Bill, Duke and I are thankful to be on the other side of this and grateful that we were able to quarantine at home together as a family."