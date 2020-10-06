Glenn Close Recreated Her Iconic Cruella De Vil Costume and It's Pure Nostalgia

The stars are already in the Halloween spirit!
Actress Glenn Close gave fans an early look at her Halloween costume on Instagram on Oct. 5. The 73-year-old star posted a photo of herself as Cruella De Vil from the live-action version of 101 Dalmatians. Glenn played the iconic role in the 1996 film, alongside Jeff Daniels as Roger and Joely Richardson as Anita Radciffe.
"Suiting up for BETTE MIDLER'S virtual HOCUS HALLOWEEN fundraiser for her remarkable NEW YORK RESTORATION PROJECT," read the caption. "I'll be sure to post an invitation when I can. These pictures and video were shot by Seonaid "Sho" Campbell."
Bette's annual Halloween costume fundraiser is normally a star-studded party, however due to the coronavirus, this year's party will be a virtual gathering and a reunion with Hocus Pocus cast members Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, aka the Sanderson sisters.
Glenn not only provided a bit of nostalgia with her post, the veteran actress also gave her followers a mini tutorial on how she created the legendary look.
"HOMEMADE CRUELLA: Chopstick painted red = cigarette holder. Wig—online Red gloves with black nails = black gloves with nails under red gloves with cut off tips Leopard scarf=silk long Johns Dalmatian puppy ears= local Halloween store," the caption explained. "Coat = wardrobe from my movie The Wife Makeup: Didn't have a really pale base so I tried baby powder. Looks weird on the side of my face. Not a rousing success. Also needed a liquid eyeliner...next time."
Fans of The Fatal Attraction star and the Hocus Pocus actresses will get a chance to see the Cruella costume and in action at Bette's virtual event titled "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover" on Oct. 30.