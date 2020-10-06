Read Tim McGraw's Heartfelt Anniversary Tribute to Faith Hill

After two decades of marriage, Tim McGraw is still head over heels for his "Mississippi Girl" Faith Hill.

The country music couple celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and McGraw marked the major milestone with a touching tribute to his wife on Instagram.

"24 yrs......." he began. "These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments....We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together."

Referencing their three daughters—Gracie, 23; Maggie, 22; and Audrey, 18—McGraw wrote about how Hill has "been a role model for 3 remarkable young women" who have made him a "better man" than he ever thought he could be.

"The future will surely hold more of all of these things," he continued. "It only matters if I'm with you. It only works if I'm with you. My oxygen only exists if you're by my side. Forever and always living and loving our way through anything."

In addition to penning those sweet words, McGraw shared a photo montage of the superstars over the years set to his song "Hard to Stay Mad At."