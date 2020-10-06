Jennifer LopezE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Read Tim McGraw's Heartfelt Anniversary Tribute to Faith Hill

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw celebrated 24 years of marriage on Oct. 6. Read his touching tribute to his wife and look back at the country music couple's romance.

After two decades of marriage, Tim McGraw is still head over heels for his "Mississippi Girl" Faith Hill.

The country music couple celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and McGraw marked the major milestone with a touching tribute to his wife on Instagram.

"24 yrs......." he began. "These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments....We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together."

Referencing their three daughters—Gracie, 23; Maggie, 22; and Audrey, 18—McGraw wrote about how Hill has "been a role model for 3 remarkable young women" who have made him a "better man" than he ever thought he could be. 

"The future will surely hold more of all of these things," he continued. "It only matters if I'm with you. It only works if I'm with you. My oxygen only exists if you're by my side. Forever and always living and loving our way through anything."

In addition to penning those sweet words, McGraw shared a photo montage of the superstars over the years set to his song "Hard to Stay Mad At."

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Cutest Red Carpet Moments

The Grammy winners tied the knot in 1996. Over the years, fans have watched McGraw and Hill raise their family, tour around the world and collaborate for a number of hits, including "It's Your Love" and "I Need You."

"You know, we just think about, you know, how much we love our family, how much we love our life together, growing old together, wanting to see our kids grow up," McGraw told E! News in 2015. "We feel pretty happy in the life that we built together and the community we live in and the way we live our life." 

To look back at some of their sweet moments, check out the gallery below.

KMazur/WireImage
The Ties That Bind

Hill helped her fella get ready for his close-up at the Andre Agassi Grand Slam For Children in Las Vegas in September 1996—less than a month before they said "I do" in McGraw's hometown of Rayville, La.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Family Planning

Hill was pregnant with daughter Gracie when she went for the very on-trend baby doll dress look at the 1997 American Music Awards that January.

AP Photo/Susan Sterner
All That Glitters...

The parents also performed at the 1997 Academy of Country Music Awards in April, barely a month before Gracie arrived.

Ron Wolfson/Getty Images
It's Your Love

The country super-stars shared a moment backstage at the 1999 Grammys.

KMazur/WireImage
All I Want

The couple embodied the picture of bliss onstage at Madison Square Garden during their 2000 Soul2Soul Tour, their first headlining tour together.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Hollywood Kiss

The couple canoodled like newlyweds on the red carpet at the 2006 Hollywood Film Festival.

Rick Diamond/Nashville Rising/Getty Images for Nashville Rising
Helping Others

The superstars helped raise funds for Tennessee flood victims at Nashville Rising, a benefit concert Bridgestone Arena in June 2010.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME
Family Time

Hill and McGraw enjoyed a night out with all three of their girls, Maggie, Audrey and Gracie, at the TIME 100 Gala in April 2015.

Jason Davis/WireImage
Co-Stars

The two were simultaneously honored with stars on the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame in October 2016.

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM
Country Royalty

After two decades of marriage, the singers are still the couple to watch at every award show. This picture showed them performing at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Becky Fluke
Partners in...Everything

The artists kicked off their 2017 Soul2Soul The World Tour in New Orleans.

Instagram
A Winning Ticket

The adorable duo snapped this selfie after heading to the voting booths in 2018.

Instagram
Soulmates

"Happy Birthday my love," wrote Faith in this sweet photo of the couple together last year.

Instagram
This Kiss

As Hill would sing, "It's the way you love me. It's a feeling like this. It's centrifugal motion. It's perpetual bliss."

