Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She'll "Poke Holes'' in Jason Tartick's Condoms If She Wins DWTS

Kaitlyn Bristowe has a pregnancy game plan.

It's no secret the former Bachelorette star and her boyfriend Jason Tartick are eager to become parents. Just last month, the Bachelor Nation couple revealed they had already picked out their future baby's name.

Now, it appears Kaitlyn has the perfect idea for getting pregnant... well, kinda.

Ahead of her Off the Vine episode on PodcastOne on Tuesday, Oct. 6 with guests Artem Chigvintsev, who is her partner on Dancing With the Stars, and her future baby daddy, the 35-year-old star spilled the tea.

"If Artem and I win the mirrorball, I will poke holes in your condom," Kaitlyn quipped when speaking to Jason. Jokes aside, she explained they are both seriously ready to start a family. However, their timelines might look a little different.

As Jason put it, "In a perfect world, I would want you to be pregnant after we get married."