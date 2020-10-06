Dr. Suzanne Quardt's Latest Dr. 90210 Surgery Is a Pimple Popper's Dream

Dr. Suzanne Quardt does it all.
So, during Monday, Oct. 5's all-new Dr. 90210, Dr. Q had no qualms tackling "the biggest mass" she's ever seen. For her latest consultation, the plastic surgeon met with new patient Blake, who struggled with a giant lump on his face.
"I've got another face on my face," the Virginia resident explained to the Dr. 90210 camera. "Before this happened, probably two or three years, I had a bump come up on this side of my face also and it ended up going away after six months to a year, and I thought this was the same thing."
Unfortunately for Blake, it was not.
According to the 25-year-old patient, the lump "started real small, just like a whitehead." As he continued, Blake revealed that the mass had "pretty much doubled in size every year."
After Dr. Q inquired about previous treatment for the mass, Blake said he previously tried to squeeze it, but it "never came to a head."
Although Blake did have the lump examined by a doctor, the previous consultation left him with many concerns.
"The only doctor I've had look at it made me feel very uncomfortable because he was telling me I'd probably have partial face paralysis from it [and] they hadn't dealt with that kind of stuff very often," the patient shared in a confessional. "And I just really did not trust somebody like that to take it off my face."
However, after having this lump on his face for six years, Blake was eager for Dr. Q to remove it.
Upon further examination, Dr. Quardt ruled that the mobility of Blake's lump meant it was a "benign mass." Still, since Blake's mass was about the size of a baseball, his case was "a challenge."
"I really don't know what to expect," she told the Dr. 90210 camera. "I don't know what's inside of it until I get in there and cut it open."
While Dr. Q hypothesized that the lump was benign, she assured Blake and his wife Erika that pathology would make a diagnosis once excised. Furthermore, Dr. Q expressed the potential risks to Blake, including "numbness" and "drooping."
Regardless, Blake agreed to surgery and declared, "I just want my face back."
Come surgery day, Dr. Q had a plan to both remove the lump and minimize any scarring. However, due to some "bad skin," the plastic surgeon had to alter her plan.
"We want to get healthy skin to healthy skin in the end, 'cause we need this sucker to heal, right?" the doctor informed her team. "Let's hope the pimple popping gods are with us today."
Following a few incisions, Dr. Q and her team were met with pus oozing out of Blake's face. Thankfully, this result, albeit gross, confirmed that the lump was a cyst.
Dr. Q said in a confessional, "Opening up this cyst and seeing all this volcano of cheesy substance really has characteristics of an epidermal inclusion cyst."
In the operating room, the surgeon compared the cyst to "a pimple on mega-steroids."
So the cyst didn't recur, Dr. Q removed the capsule and skillfully sewed up the incision.
Two months after surgery, Blake met with Dr. Quardt for a checkup.
"A lot has changed since the surgery, especially with my life," he expressed in a confessional. "It's been a complete 180."
Not only did Blake heal well following the surgery, but he had gotten his confidence back too.
"Blake is a true testament to the power of plastic surgery," Dr. Q concluded. "It's not just about fixing people on the outside but seeing their changes on the inside. I mean, that's the most gratifying part of it all."
For a closer look at Blake's transformation, and other Dr. 90210 before and after pics, scroll through the images below.
Watch the full episode here.