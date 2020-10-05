Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Reveals Her 2020 Halloween Costume in New Cooking Video

A budding baker.

On Monday, Oct. 5, Stormi Webster joined mom Kylie Jenner for another cooking video on her YouTube channel. This time around, the mother-daughter duo got into the Halloween spirit by making cookies in spooky shapes, including bats, ghosts and pumpkins.

Dressed in matching Charlie Brown fall-themed pajamas, Kylie explained that this video was a follow up to their Christmas cookies video from 2019.

"Do you remember last year we decorated Christmas cookies? You do? We decorated all those Christmas cookies and it was so much fun," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul explained to her toddler. "We're gonna do it again but Halloween edition."

Stormi was certainly excited to be baking as she exclaimed, "Let's make cookies again!"

Clearly a natural in front of the camera, the two-year-old directed mom Kylie to "look at the camera."

Once more, Kylie and Stormi whipped up some classic sugar cookie dough. Despite occasionally putting the utensils in her mouth, Kylie's daughter with Travis Scott proved to be an excellent helper.