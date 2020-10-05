Kim Kardashian Details Kanye West's "Scary" COVID-19 Battle and How She Really Feels About Turning 40

Kim Kardashian is laying it all on the table.
Not that fans would expect anything less, but the reality TV personality is still letting her millions of followers keep up—even if she's viewed 2020 as the year to reflect, rest and recharge.
Speaking to Grazia Magazine, the beauty and fashion mogul candidly discussed everything from Kanye West's coronavirus battle, how she really feels about turning 40 this month, Keeping Up With the Kardashians ending after season 21 and so much more.
The way she has been looking at things recently? "Maybe our planet needed a break," Kim tells the publication. "Maybe we all needed a break. Maybe this was the reset? I try to look at it that way."
"I'm the type of person that respects the process," she adds, "that respects what's going on in the world."
Below, get more insight into Kim's life, ever-evolving career and everything else in-between.
On How She Really Feels About Turning 40:
"I'm not one that gets nervous about getting older. I obviously do what I can to try and feel as youthful or to look a certain way," Kim admits. "But I'm proud that my kids get me here another year. I always think about that. Particularly losing your dad or a parent or someone close to you at a young age."
On Her Original Party Plans for Her Milestone Birthday:
"I had the best plan. It was going to be called Wild, Wild Miss West's 40th Birthday," she reveals. Along with the theme, the beauty mogul explains her festive ensemble was already in the works.
"I had Manfred Thierry Mugler make me a metal costume. Like, a cowgirl costume," Kim describes. "I have it and it is insane. We did virtual fittings. I don't even want to waste it on a party for myself with five people. I want it to be something. So, I'm thinking maybe next year. I can have it on my 41st. We can still call it my 40th, right?"
On Helping Kanye West Recover From Coronavirus:
"Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on," the reality TV personality notes. "It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help... I had to go and change his sheets and help him get him out of bed when he wasn't feeling good."
She adds, "It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time."
On How She Approaches Serious Topics With Her Kids:
"I am very open and honest with them. I don't want to give them too much information that they won't fully understand and that will give them anxiety," she shares. For example, the SKIMS founder explained that her "maternal instinct" went into overdrive with the ongoing pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.
"...They obviously sense that there is something going on. You have to keep it together and not be scared yourself," she opens up. "As a parent, your number one goal is to make sure your children feel safe and secure."
On Why Her Family Decided to End KUWTK:
"This was a dream of all of ours," she begins. "We never imagined we would get onto season two. Now we're on 20. Sometimes we just need a break. It's really simple."
"We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven't had a break for 14 years. We've gone in filming a season, then a spin-off and I think there's no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives," she continues. "And we have kids now. And they need us. There's so much going on that, even just for a minute we need a break."
On How She Felt After Announcing the Show's Ending:
"It was honestly the most emotional day," Kim candidly shares. "The tears. I mean, I think I was crying all weekend. I'll probably get emotional now on the phone... It was just a really emotional decision."
According to Kim, Khloe [Kardashian] reminded the family, "It's not like we're dead. She said to us, 'We're still here.'"
On Filming KUWTK During a Pandemic:
"If anything, it'll be really interesting to see what all of us were doing during the pandemic. We were so scared and cautious and we shared every moment of that," she teases. "Having to be with four kids and not have their friends or their routines and no help. It was a very different side of us that I don't think anyone's really seen."
"Now the production can happen, in a very careful way," she notes, "but the end of the season goes back into a little bit of normalcy. We want to fully live this out."
On the Law School Advice Her Late Father Gave Her:
"He once said to me, 'I think you'd be great at it. But I also think that it's super stressful and exhausting. So, if you want a stress-free life, maybe don't follow through with law school,'" she recalls. "He would've loved it so much, though. He would've been my study partner."
She confesses that she "used to always be looking through his stuff, trying to go through his cases on the weekend, when my sisters were trying to party and have fun and couldn't even understand why I wanted to... I was just so intrigued and so nosy."
