Shop the Red Hot Beauty Looks From Savage x Fenty Vol. 2!

How many of you promptly signed into Amazon Prime last Friday to watch Savage x Fenty Vol. 2? If you were crushing on all the glamorous looks from the show, we've got all the beauty breakdowns from Fenty Beauty!
Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artists Priscilla Ono and Hector Espinal created a variety of stunning, luminous and breathtaking makeup looks throughout the show, spanning five unique themes like "Black Widow" and "Dear Diary" with each tailored to every individual model and their unique features. Of course, they prepped everyone with Fenty Skin goodies, then created a base with the Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r complexion range before adding color, shimmer, gloss, and super sultry mattes, in some cases.
Ono and Espinal shared their beauty inspirations behind each section of the show, as well as the products they used to bring each look to life. Shop their picks below!
Scene 1: Garden
"We were inspired by the ethereal nature of the set and wanted to interpret Rihanna's vision of a garden through dramatic eyes," says Ono. "You'll see magical hand-crafted flower petals for the top and bottom eyelashes and lots of blushed cheeks carried on to the nose for a dramatic flush. This look was accented by perfectly pink pouts and lots, and lots, of sparkle on the cheekbones by layering several different shades on top of one another to create a fantastical effect."
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Whether you want to use it as highlighter, blush, or an overall skin enhancer, this shimmer stick will do it all with a long-wearing formula that's super lightweight. You can grab it in one of 15 fabulous shades, but to mimic the Vol. 2 looks, you'll want it in Confetti, an opalescent hue.
Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Give that glow a little extra sparkle with this one-of-a-kind diamond-dusted highlighter. Its shimmering 3D formula leaves you looking crystal-coated, no matter if you use it on your face or body... or better yet, both. It features a jelly/powder formula that melts into your skin, but it isn't gritty. Grab it in the shade How Many Carats?! to get that platinum shimmer.
Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Don't be afraid of cream blush! This one is super light, non-greasy and melts into your skin, so you look more like you've been touched by a watercolor brush that leaves behind a natural-looking flush. Vol. 2 relied on this blush for a number of looks, and layered the colors for more visual impact.
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
This slim lipstick is ready to go wherever you are, delivering pure, saturated color in a long-wearing matte finish. There's 24 colors to choose from, ranging from an anything but tame nude to a powerful blue... and no matter the shade you choose, it doesn't bleed or feather. The slim design also helps you coat your lips with precision. Grab it in the shade Candy Venom to get that Vol 2. look.
Fenty Beauty Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick
You have a sheer wash of color on your cheeks, so now's the time to add it to your lips. Goji Berry is the shade to get for your Vol. 2-inspired look, with a combination of nourishing color and shine, and 10 shades made to flatter every skin tone. It's also infused with pomegranate butter to condition and smooth your lips. Mwah!
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Imagine a lip gloss that has intense shine and comes in a range of colors meant to flatter any skin tone they touch. That gloss exists, and it's this one, and everything about it is amazing. Not only did Rihanna hand pick it as the ultimate finish for any look, its ingredients include shea butter to nourish your lips. You want Fu$$y to get that sultry Vol. 2 look.
Scene 2: Workshop
"We broke the notion of a dull, dark factory and leaned into a bold, glamorous 90's makeup look for this scene," says Espinal. "We went full glam: matte skin with an unexpected green smoky eye."
Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
These portable mini eyeshadow palettes are perfect for tossing in your bag so you can touch up while you're on the run. Each one features six shades, but you can mix, match and snap palettes together when you want to go next-level glam with your eye look. But if you want to recreate this storyline from Vol 2., make sure you get the palette shade 10-Money.
Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner
Water resistant with hyper-saturated color that doesn't budge, this liquid liner will last through your busy days and sweaty nights without fading or transfering. It features a flex tip to easily line your eye without skipping, gliding like a gel but leaving behind the intensity of a liquid. Plus, it doesn't fade or transfer.
Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara
This mascara is a total game changer thanks to its exclusive flat-to-fat brush. The unique design of the brush, which (duh) is fat on one way and flat the other, volumizes, lifts, lengthens and curls your lashes depending on which side you use, coating your fringe in a lightweight, long-wearing, waterproof ultra-black formula.
Scene 3: Black Widow
"For the 'Black Widow' scene, we used 1920's imagery as inspiration for a dark beauty look," Espinal says. "We blocked out brows and layered feathered lashes, blending mattes and shimmers to create dimension and depth with darkness. We finished off with a dark bold lip and a black heart to match the Black Widow's soul."
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
In addition to using the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in How Many Carats?!, the Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick In Pms, and the Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in 6-Smoky, the Fenty Beauty team used this stunning lip color in Underdawg to bring forth the Black Widow look. Weightless and long-wearing with a soft matte finish, it's the perfect mix of high-impact color and low maintenance wear with one swipe of its lip-defining wand. It doesn't feather and comes in a range of colors that are universally flattering.
Scene 4: Dear Diary
"For 'Dear Diary,' we literally drew inspiration from Rihanna's hand-drawn doodles and illustrations," Ono shares. "We wanted the models and dancers to look like they were a part of Rihanna's drawings, so we created a unique line work application using both liquid and pencil liners for varying effects and finishes."
Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner
The Fenty Beauty team used the Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in Cuz I'm Black and the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer for the Dear Diary section, along with this creamy, long-wearing, water-resistant pencil eyeliner. It comes in 20 shades and in a range of finishes from matte to shimmer, and glitter to metallic. It's a twist-up, so no need to sharpen, and you also get precision lining that's smudge-resistant, too. Unless you want it smudged, of course, for the ultimate smoky eye.
Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler
To get your brows in check, this universal brow wax will do the trick, invisibly shaping and setting your brows with flexible hold. It's both sweat and water-resistant and sets without making your brows look too crispy, or leaving behind flakes or grease. And it features a built-in brush to help you shape and style everything into place.
Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler
Once you've got your brows in place, it's time to define them with this precision pencil that comes in 14 waterproof shades. But even though it's long-wearing and smudge-resistant, it leaves behind a natural look that mimics hair. Plus, it also features a built-in paddle brush to help with blending and shaping.
For the best deals in beauty, fashion and more, make sure you check out today's best sales! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!