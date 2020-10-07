See Justin Bieber, Drake and More Male Music Stars Up for 2020 People's Choice Awards!

Let's hear it for the boys!

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards is a little over one month away, and in order to make sure your favorite stars win a coveted award, you have to vote! Of course, you need to inform yourself about all the stunning musicians who are up for all the big awards.

We've compiled the male music stars you need to know about to ensure you're voting for the best of the best. Age old favorites like Justin Bieber have racked up more than a few nominations this year.

Or if you're more interested in who is the next big up and coming talent to take the world by storm, check out our nominees for The Best New Artist of 2020. Fresh faces like Jack Harlow and Conan Gray are both newbies getting some well-deserved PCAs love in 2020.

What male music stars are on your playlist? Check out all of the nominees below.