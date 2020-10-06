All of the Women Who Were Almost the Bachelorette

Always a bridesmaid, never a bride—or always a contestant, never a lead.

After months of anticipation (and a delayed premiere date due to COVID-19), The Bachelorette's season sixteen premiere is finally upon us. Clare Crawley's journey to find love—her fifth try within the hit ABC franchise—kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 13, seven years after she was first introduced to Bachelor fans.

Of course, we're not just getting one Bachelorette in 2020, a source confirming to E! News that Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams replaced Clare midway through filming. Ironically, both women had been previously considered to front the franchise before ultimately tag-teaming the upcoming season.

After her breakup with Juan Pablo Galavis was praised by many, Clare was considered for the job before producers ultimately chose Andi Dorfman. Tayshia, meanwhile, was in serious consideration—even signing a contract—for the current season following a stay in Bachelor in Paradise when Clare unexpectedly got the call.

Only in Bachelor Nation, right?