Brielle and Ariana Biermann Reveal Who Got Bedbugs on Their Don't Be Tardy Road Trip

A road trip for the ages!

The Zolciak-Biermann family is hitting the road and traveling cross-country when Don't Be Tardy premieres tomorrow night (Oct. 6) on Bravo and it's going to be a wild ride, according to Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's daughters Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann.



"Nine people: six kids, our parents, and the nanny. We traveled across the country 40 days and 40 nights. Longest 40 days, 40 nights of my life," Brielle tells E! News exclusively. "Thank God I had Ariana."



"Thank God, because if I did not have you and we were doing that alone, it wouldn't have worked," Ariana echoes.



As fans can imagine, things were a little cramped aboard the R.V.

"I would definitely say the part that was the hardest was going to sleep at night and just getting in bed at night because that's like your downtime and that's when you're usually alone and we were all together in the same space. There was not one minute of quiet at all ever because there were so many of us," Ariana shares. "I think the best part of it was just all getting to spend time together and just getting to see the world and how beautiful it is. Seeing the West Coast and being there with everyone and just seeing all these cool places and doing that was just amazing."