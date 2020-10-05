Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Spills On Her First Book & Meeting Billie Eilish

Jennifer Lopez's daughter is officially a published author!

12-year-old Emme Muñiz's inspirational picture book Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day just hit shelves, and she stopped by Monday, Oct. 5's Daily Pop to talk all about it.

Emme, as she explained to E! co-host Justin Sylvester, wrote (and drew!) her first picture book at just 7-years-old, thanks to a DIY kit she and her nanny purchased on a whim.

"I drew all of the pictures when I was 7 so they might not be that good," Emme said, laughing while showing off her creation.

The project sparked Emme's interest in becoming an author, and it wasn't hard for her to decide what to come up with next since prayer is such a vital part of her life.

In fact, there's one prayer that she finds herself reciting quite often: a plea for patience when her twin brother Max is irritating her!