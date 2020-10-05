Domino Kirke Shares the Sweetest First Photo of Penn Badgley and Their Baby Boy

You know you love him. Now Gossip Girl fans are getting a first look at Penn Badgley as a dad.

On Monday, Oct. 5, singer Domino Kirke shared the first photo of her husband and their baby boy, who was born in August.

She posted the intimate pic on Instagram with a simple white heart emoji. Penn, with his mask on his chin, cradled their baby, who wore a green-and-white striped onesie for the big debut.

Domino gave another glimpse of her family on her Instagram Story. It showed Penn wearing a cap, disposable mask, tee, shorts and sneakers while carrying their little one in a blanket as they ventured out into the city at night.

She first announced the pregnancy in February while also revealing she experienced two miscarriages.

"On the road again... pregnancy after loss is whole other thing," the 36-year-old doula wrote. "After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I've seen and heard it all. It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I've been present for and be in my own experience."