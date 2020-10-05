Jennifer LopezE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos
Exclusive

Shirtless Nick Viall Is Willing to "Do Whatever" to Win a People's Choice Award

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 05, 2020 6:08 PM
AwardsExclusivesPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebritiesNick Viall2020 People's Choice Awards
NOV. 15, 2020
He'll do anything to get your vote!

The E! People's Choice Awards are coming to you live on Nov. 15. Celebrities from across the country are fighting to get their fans to vote for them for every award. No one is more willing to do what it takes than Bachelor star Nick Viall who revealed he's willing to do anything.

"I just want to say thanks so much for nominating the Viall Files for The Pop Podcast of 2020. It means a lot," he shared in a video from his home. "I'm really proud of my podcast the Viall Files. Quite honestly I've never felt like a People's Choice, so this comes a surprise." 

As for why he's got his pecks on full blast? Well, let him explain how he plans to get votes!

"Why am I not wearing a shirt? Well I do own shirts, but the voting is open," he explained. "You can vote everyday and you have a lot of good options to vote and I'm just here to say, I am kind of willing to do whatever to get your vote, so just take that into consideration when you're voting Pop Podcast of 2020, is that I will totally sell out to win. Thank you."

photos
Bachelor Nation's Still-Rosy Romances

Check out Nick's hilarious (and sexy) reaction above and don't forget to vote for the PCAs now! Voting is open until Oct. 23!

Scroll down to see more stars nominated for 2020 People's Choice Awards.

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15, only on E!
Ron Batzdorff/NBC
Sterling K. Brown

The Male TV Star of 2020 for This Is Us

The Drama TV Star of 2020 for This Is Us

Pop
Dan Levy

The Male TV Star of 2020 for Schitt's Creek

The Comedy TV Star of 2020 for Schitt's Creek

HBO
Issa Rae

The Comedy TV Star of 2020 for Insecure

The CW
Lili Reinhart

The Female TV Star of 2020 for Riverdale

E!
Khloe Kardashian

The Reality Star of 2020 for Keeping Up with the Kardashians

AMC
Danai Gurira

The Female TV Star of 2020 for The Walking Dead

The Drama TV Star of 2020 for The Walking Dead

Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty Images
Hannah Ann Sluss

The Competition Contestant of 2020 for The Bachelor

NBC
Mandy Moore

The Female TV Star of 2020 for This Is Us

The Drama TV Star of 2020 for This Is Us

ABC
Ellen Pompeo

The Female TV Star of 2020 for Grey's Anatomy

The Drama TV Star of 2020 for Grey's Anatomy

NBC
Kristin Bell

The Comedy TV Star of 2020 for The Good Place

Dean Buscher/The CW
Cole Sprouse

The Male TV Star of 2020 for Riverdale

The Drama TV Star of 2020 for Riverdale

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Porsha Williams

The Reality Star of 2020 for The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Netflix
Christina Applegate

The Female TV Star of 2020 for Dead To Me

The Comedy TV Star of 2020 for Dead To Me

Instagram
Antoni Porowski

The Reality Star of 2020 for Queer Eye

NBC
Mariska Hargitay

The Female TV Star of 2020 for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Drama TV Star of 2020 for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

NBC
Jameela Jamil

The Comedy TV Star of 2020 for The Good Place

 

E!
Kim Kardashian West

The Reality Star of 2020 for Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Jackson Davis for Netflix
Chase Stokes

The Male TV Star of 2020 for Outer Banks

The Drama TV Star of 2020 for Outer Banks

Frank Ockenfels/AMC
Norman Reedus

The Male TV Star of 2020 for The Walking Dead

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kandi Burruss

The Competition Contestant of 2020 for The Masked Singer

The Reality Star of 2020 for

Freeform
Yara Shahidi

The Comedy TV Star of 2020 for Grown-ish

ABC
Sofia Vergara

The Comedy TV Star of 2020 for Modern Family

The Female TV Star of 2020 for Modern Family

Kate McKinnon

The Comedy TV Star of 2020 for Saturday Night Live

Sandra Oh

The Female TV Star of 2020 for Killing Eve

The Drama TV Star of 2020 for Killing Eve

Netflix
Steve Carell

The Male TV Star of 2020 for Space Force

Vh1
Jaida Essence Hall

The Competition Contestant of 2020 for RuPaul's Drag Race

Vh1
Gigi Goode

The Competition Contestant of 2020 for RuPaul's Drag Race

ABC
Jesse Williams

The Male TV Star of 2020 for Grey's Anatomy

Jason Bateman

The Male TV Star of 2020 for Ozark

Adela Loconte for Shutterstock
Darcey and Stacey Silva

The Reality Star of 2020 for Darcey & Stacey

photos
View More Photos From 2020 PCAs: TV Star Nominees
