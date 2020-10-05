Dr. 90210 Patient Fears Double Mastectomy Will Leave Her "Disfigured" in Sneak Peek

Making a difference.

In this clip from Monday, Oct. 5's all-new episode of Dr. 90210, Dr. Kelly Killeen meets with new patient Katie Wee to discuss a double mastectomy. As the actress and yoga instructor details, she is BRCA2 positive, which means she has a higher risk of developing breast cancer.

However, following her research on surgery options, Katie reveals how overwhelmed she's become.

"When I first found out that I was BRCA2 positive, I Googled BRCA2 positive and then I Googled double mastectomy," Katie relays to Dr. Kelly. "Everything I found was like, super overwhelming."

Continuing on this topic, Katie recalls finding "pictures of women with flat chests and scars across and no nipples." Thus, she expresses a concern that, from her point of view, she'll end up "disfigured."

She adds, "I don't know how I'm gonna look when it's done, and I guess that's my question for you."