Dr. 90210 Patient Fears Double Mastectomy Will Leave Her "Disfigured" in Sneak Peek

Making a difference.

In this clip from Monday, Oct. 5's all-new episode of Dr. 90210, Dr. Kelly Killeen meets with new patient Katie Wee to discuss a double mastectomy. As the actress and yoga instructor details, she is BRCA2 positive, which means she has a higher risk of developing breast cancer.

However, following her research on surgery options, Katie reveals how overwhelmed she's become.

"When I first found out that I was BRCA2 positive, I Googled BRCA2 positive and then I Googled double mastectomy," Katie relays to Dr. Kelly. "Everything I found was like, super overwhelming."

Continuing on this topic, Katie recalls finding "pictures of women with flat chests and scars across and no nipples." Thus, she expresses a concern that, from her point of view, she'll end up "disfigured."

She adds, "I don't know how I'm gonna look when it's done, and I guess that's my question for you."

Thankfully, Dr. Kelly is ready to put Katie's mind at ease, especially since this is her expertise.

"I didn't go to medical school to be a cosmetic surgeon and then make big tits and tighten tummies," Dr. Kelly states in a confessional. "This is really why I went to school. I want to make a difference, I want to help people, I want to do something that has a lifelong impact."

For how Katie's surgery turns out, catch tonight's all-new Dr. 90210!

And, in case you missed it, you can watch the premiere episode here.

