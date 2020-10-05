Jennifer LopezE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Bursts Into Tears in This Sneak Peek at Her "Historic" Season

Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette premieres Oct. 13. In this exclusive sneak peek, the drama looks far greater than we expected.

By Jonathan Borge Oct 05, 2020 6:00 PM
Season 16 of The Bachelorette is already among ABC's most memorable—and it hasn't even started.

In an exclusive new teaser for Clare Crawley's season, the 39-year-old star is seen quickly ramping things up with her lineup of suitors after completing her quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Quarantine day 823," she jokes from bed. Seconds into the clip, Clare then says, "I've been waiting way too long for these kisses" as she heads on first dates and attempts to find the one.

Of course, things quickly take a dramatic turn and Clare (along with one of the men) bursts into tears toward the end of the video. Longtime host Chris Harrison proceeds to call this season's events "historic" before the narrator says, "Even if you think you know what happens, you're not that Clare-voyant."

While ABC has hyped up a season unlike any other, Bachelorette fanatics already know that we're gearing up for one dramatic exit. Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams is expected to replace Clare.

"The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors," an insider told E! News in August. "Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead."

During an interview with E! News last week, Harrison confirmed that season 16 is about to leave viewers reeling. "This is an explosive season, it is a wild, explosive season and it starts quickly with Clare," he said. "She is emotional and wears her heart on her sleeve and I think she was just...determined to come in here and find the love of her life. And that's what she was set to do."

From the looks of that new teaser, "explosive" sounds just about right.

To prepare, scroll down to see all of Clare's season 16 men. 

ABC
AJ

AJ, 28, is from Irvine, California. He literally makes a "big impression" on Clare night one, "so much so it hurts," Chris Harrison said. 

ABC
Ben

Ben Smith, 29, is from Indianapolis, Indiana. He's a big talker and a long talker. 

ABC
Bennett

Bennett Jordan is 37 and from Atlanta. Chris Harrison says he's "50 percent Wall Street, 50 percent Greenwich, CT." 

ABC
Blake Monar

Blake Monar, 31, is from Rockport, Indiana. He's a male grooming specialist and he has incredible hair. 

ABC
Blake Moynes

Blake Moynes, 29, is from Burlington, Ontario, Canada. He's a wildlife manager and owns a falcon. He makes some bold moves and "pushes the envelope." 

ABC
Brandon

Brandon Goss, 28, is from Cleveland, Ohio. He's a real estate agent. He says something to Clare with good intentions but she might not take it that way. 

ABC
Brendan

He is 30 and from Milford, Massachusetts. He's a "lovable roofer from Boston," Chris Harrison says. 

ABC
Chasen

He's a 31-year-old IT account executive and from Walnut Creek, California. He's ready to fight for the love of his life and Chris Harrison means that literally.

ABC
Chris

Chris Conran, 27, is from St. Louis, Missouri. He's a landscape design salesman and he's a great chef. 

ABC
Dale

Dale Moss, 31, is from Brandon, South Dakota. He's a former football player, and Chris Harrison says, "It's safe to say Dale really leaves his mark early on this season. It's safe to say I've never seen someone leave a bigger impression." 

ABC
Demar

Demar Jackson, 26, is from San Diego, California. Chris seems to be a huge fan of this energetic spin cycling instructor. "He will be a Bachelor Nation fan favorite." 

ABC
Eazy

Eazy, whose real name is Uzoma Nwachukwu, 29, is from Dallas, Texas. He's a sport marketing agent. "He's easy to get along with, he's easy on the eyes, easy to talk to, easy to get along with," Chris says. "He came in hot on night one and he just never stopped." 

ABC
Ed

Ed Waisbrot is 36 and from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He's a healthcare salesman, and Chris says we shouldn't judge a book by its cover. 

ABC
Garin

Garin Flowers, 34, is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He's a professor of journalism at USC who's not afraid to bare his soul "and everything else." 

ABC
Ivan

Ivan Hall, 28, is from Dallas, Texas. He's an aeronautical engineer who's quiet, soft spoken and known as "Sweet Ivan." 

ABC
Jason

Jason Foster is a 31-year-old from Rutland, Vermont. He's a former football player who is a "big lovable teddy bear" with a laugh like Seth Rogen

ABC
Jay

Jay Smith is 39 and from Langhorne, Pennsylvania. He's a fitness director who starts out on a "crazy note" on night one and pulls off a Bachelor first. 

ABC
Jeremy

Jeremy Higgins is 40 and from Virginia Beach, Virginia. He's a banker with "great perspective." 

ABC
Joe

Joe Park is 36 and from North Woodmere, New York. He's an anesthesiologist who is very sweet and is loved by everybody, but found himself up against some huge obstacles. 

ABC
Jordan C.

Jordan Chapman, 26, is from Southington, Connecticut. He's a software account executive who apparently seems way older than 26. 

ABC
Jordan M.

Jordan Manier is a 30-year-old from Deerborn, Michigan. He's a cyber security engineer who is six foot eight! He describes himself as a tall nerd. 

ABC
Kenny

Kenny Braasch, 39, is from Oaklawn, Illinois. He's a boy band manager who apparently likes to take his clothes off a lot and has no tan lines. 

ABC
Mike

Mike Tobin, 38, is from Calgary in Alberta, Canada. He's a digital media adviser. "He may be the nicest guy we've ever had," Chris says, describing his limo entrance as "one of the most thoughtful ever." 

ABC
Page

Page Pressley is 37 and from Santa Fe, New Mexico. He's a chef with a five-year-old son. 

ABC
Riley

Riley Christian, 30, is from Long Island City, New York. He's an attorney who takes a while to show off his smile. 

ABC
Robby

Robby, 31, hails from St. Pete Beach, Florida. He's an insurance broker recommended by Nick Viall. 

ABC
Tyler C.

Tyler Cottrill, 27, is from Gassaway, West Virginia. He's a lawyer who comes in on night one with dirt on one of the other guys, and he's ready to use it. 

ABC
Tyler S.

This 36-year-old is from Dallas, Texas. He's a super country music manager whose brother is singer Granger Smith.

ABC
Yosef

Yosef Aborady is 29 and from Mobile, Alabama. He's a medical device salesman who has a daughter and who isn't afraid of controversy. Chris says he has no filter and he'll say anything on his mind. 

ABC
Zac C.

Zac Clark is 36 and from Haddonfield, Pennsylvania. He's an addiction specialist with a heart of gold and a very heartfelt story to tell. 

Season 16 of The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

 

