The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Bursts Into Tears in This Sneak Peek at Her "Historic" Season

Season 16 of The Bachelorette is already among ABC's most memorable—and it hasn't even started.

In an exclusive new teaser for Clare Crawley's season, the 39-year-old star is seen quickly ramping things up with her lineup of suitors after completing her quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Quarantine day 823," she jokes from bed. Seconds into the clip, Clare then says, "I've been waiting way too long for these kisses" as she heads on first dates and attempts to find the one.

Of course, things quickly take a dramatic turn and Clare (along with one of the men) bursts into tears toward the end of the video. Longtime host Chris Harrison proceeds to call this season's events "historic" before the narrator says, "Even if you think you know what happens, you're not that Clare-voyant."

While ABC has hyped up a season unlike any other, Bachelorette fanatics already know that we're gearing up for one dramatic exit. Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams is expected to replace Clare.

"The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors," an insider told E! News in August. "Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead."