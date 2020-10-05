Eva Longoria "Had to Fight" for Overboard Role—Even as Her Husband Financed the Film

Nothing can stop Eva Longoria from reaching her big-screen dreams.
Throughout her career, the actress has always wanted to team up with close friend Anna Faris on a project. Fortunately, Eva got her chance on the 2018 romantic comedy Overboard.
But in the Oct. 5 podcast episode of Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Eva revealed that landing a role in the big-screen flick was easier said than done.
"I had to fight for this role," Eva explained. "I had to meet with [writers and directors] like 5,000 times and I was like, ‘I have to be in a movie with Anna Faris. You don't understand. This is like a dream of mine and you're blocking me from my dreams.'"
In another twist, Eva revealed that her husband José Bastón's company was the financier of the movie. When José shared his connection with the film, Eva couldn't believe it.
"I go, ‘Why the f--k am I auditioning? Hello. Just give me the part,'" she joked before landing a role one week later. "I don't know if I got it or my husband got it for me and my husband goes, ‘Oh I never called anybody.'"
And while Anna's involvement with the project was more than enough to get Eva excited, it was just one of the many highlights.
"I wanted the movie so bad because I was a fan of yours," she declared. "I love Eugenio [Derbez]. He's an amazing human being and then the property. One of my favorite jobs I've ever done."
Overboard tells the story of a spoiled, wealthy yacht owner who is thrown overboard and loses his memory. A mistreated employee later convinces him that he is her working-class husband.
Since the project, Eva has gone on to executive produce an ABC series called Grand Hotel. And yes, she's also the proud mom to two-year-old son Santiago.
"Mi amor, mi vida, mi alma!" the activist previously shared on Instagram when showcasing her growing boy.