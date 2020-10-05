Watch Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco Team Up for Beautiful Fleetwood Mac Cover

Courteney Cox is a proud mama.

The Friends actress posted a video on Instagram of her daughter Coco Arquette singing Fleetwood Mac's single "Silver Springs" alongside Joel Taylor on the guitar and Courteney herself on the piano.

"Proud of my coconut. #fleetwoodmac," read the caption.

Coco is Courteney's only child who she had with actor David Arquette in 2004. The couple was married between 1999 and 2013.

Joel and Courteney already have a musical past together. In 2017, the veteran actress directed the singer-songwriter's video for his song "Two Sides."

"A friend of mine introduced me to Joel during a musical night at my house where friends and visitors gather to play music," she told Variety. "That's when I heard Joel sing and play and realized how talented he is."

She continued, "I've directed a couple of music videos for Foy Vance and Kodaline, and thought it'd be nice to direct a video that showcased Joel."