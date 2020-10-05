Watch Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco Team Up for Beautiful Fleetwood Mac Cover

Courteney Cox is a proud mama.
The Friends actress posted a video on Instagram of her daughter Coco Arquette singing Fleetwood Mac's single "Silver Springs" alongside Joel Taylor on the guitar and Courteney herself on the piano.
"Proud of my coconut. #fleetwoodmac," read the caption.
Coco is Courteney's only child who she had with actor David Arquette in 2004. The couple was married between 1999 and 2013.
Joel and Courteney already have a musical past together. In 2017, the veteran actress directed the singer-songwriter's video for his song "Two Sides."
"A friend of mine introduced me to Joel during a musical night at my house where friends and visitors gather to play music," she told Variety. "That's when I heard Joel sing and play and realized how talented he is."
She continued, "I've directed a couple of music videos for Foy Vance and Kodaline, and thought it'd be nice to direct a video that showcased Joel."
This also isn't the mother-daughter cover either. In March 2020, 16-year-old Coco and mom came together to perform "Burn" from the Broadway musical Hamilton.
"Coco and I were pretty embarrassed by our last attempt at this song when talking to @theellenshow…" read the Instagram caption. "So we had to redeem ourselves. #hamilton #burn #linmanuelmiranda ???"
The video came after the two music lovers attempted the power ballad through FaceTime with Ellen DeGeneres but were apparently too nervous to perform it.
Between the beautiful singing and the TikTok dance routines—also accompanied by Courteney sometimes—young Coco may have a future in the entertainment industry as well.