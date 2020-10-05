Chadwick Boseman's Brother Recalls Their Haunting Conversation Before His Death

Chadwick Boseman had reached the end of the game of life.
More than a month since the beloved actor tragically died at 43 following a private battle with colon cancer, his older brother, Pastor Derrick Boseman, has revealed what may have been their final conversation. In an interview with The New York Times, Derrick recalled the haunting words his sibling uttered the day before his untimely passing.
"'Man, I'm in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game,'" Derrick recalled Chadwick saying. "When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, 'God heal him, God save him,' to 'God, let your will be done,'" the pastor explained to the newspaper. "And the next day he passed away."
The actor's death has been a tremendous loss for the industry he helped improve, the many people around the world who cherished and admired him and, of course, the people closest to him—his adoring family.
"Chad was gifted," Derrick told the times. "He's probably the most gifted person I've ever met."
Their second oldest brother, Kevin Boseman, echoed Derrick's praise. "He always did his best," Kevin said of Chadwick. "His best was incredible."
And he was certainly celebrated for it. In 2018, he became the first Black actor to headline a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Panther went on to become the second-highest grossing film of that year and the twelfth-highest of all time.
While Boseman was amassing great success in Hollywood, the on-screen superhero was fighting for his life behind the scenes.
"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV," a statement shared on his social media confirmed. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."