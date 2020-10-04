Noah Purvis Reveals the Real Reason He Was Suddenly "Eliminated" from Love Island

Love Island star Noah Purvis is opening up about his time on the reality TV competition series.

Fans of the hit CBS show know just how dramatic and juicy things can get. However, no one expected Noah to be suddenly cut in the middle of season two. According to the 24-year-old star, he was "eliminated" from the show after producers learned he previously appeared in adult films.

"They decided to pull me because they found out that I had been in pornography in the past," Noah exclusively tells E! News, adding that producers took him aside as if they "were going to do a normal interview with me."

"They said, 'You're going to be eliminated from Love Island," he recalled of his conversation with producers. "I was shocked. I was like, 'What do you mean? I have only been here for three days. I have done everything I was supposed to... I am being myself. What am I doing wrong?'"