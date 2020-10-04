Lana Del Rey Receives Backlash After Wearing Mesh Face Mask During Fan Meet and Greet

Lana Del Rey fans are upset over the artist's decision to wear a mesh face mask to a fan meet and greet.
On Saturday, Oct. 3, Lana made a spontaneous stop at the Barnes & Noble at shopping complex The Grove in Los Angeles to promote her new poetry book Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass. In a series of Instagram photos and videos, Lana is wearing a mesh face mask that provides no protection from the spread of the coronavirus. Her team, who can be seen in the background of the videos, do seem to be wearing the proper face coverings.
Fans called the "Cinnamon Girl" singer out in the comments section, with many asking her to apologize for her choice of mask.
"please address the mask situation," one comment, which received over 18,000 likes, read. "it's absolutely embarrassing"
"I'm trying so hard to love you but please wear a real mask," added another fan.
Others pointed out that doing a meet and greet was not "responsible" in the first place, and made worse by the fact that Lana did not seem to be taking the proper precautions to protect her fans, and herself, from the coronavirus.
Lana previously wore a similar mask on the cover of Interview magazine.
This isn't the first time Lana has come under fire in 2020. In May, she was accused of criticizing women of color in a statement she made about owning her sexuality in her artwork.
At the time, Lana wrote, "Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f--king, cheating etc—can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money—or whatever I want without being crucified or saying I'm glamorizing abuse????"
She later claimed that those offended by her statement were probably "super trump/pence supporters or hyper liberals or flip flopping headline grabbing critics [who] can't read and want to make it a race war."