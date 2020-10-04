Fashion Designer Kenzo Takada Dead at 81 From Complications Related to Coronavirus

The world of fashion has lost an icon.

Japanese-French designer Kenzō Takada has passed away at the age of 81. The fashion visionary, who founded the whimsical and effervescent label Kenzo, died in Paris, France after suffering from complications related to coronavirus, a spokesperson for Takada's luxury K-3 brand said in a statement to CNN.

"It is with immense sadness that the brand K-3 announces the loss of its celebrated artistic director, Kenzo Takada," the statement read. "The world-renowned designer passed away on October 4th, 2020 due to Covid-19 related complications at the age of 81 at the American Hospital, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France."

Takada took over the fashion industry in 1970 with the debut of his eponymous brand. From the very beginning, the designer created bright, bold and vivid pieces that were not for the faint of heart. His creations weren't limited to clothes, either as Takada had previously launched his fragrance line, according to Women's Wear Daily.