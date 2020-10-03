Prince William and Kate Middleton Share a Rare Video of Their Kids: See the Adorable Clip

The royal kids have many questions for natural historian David Attenborough.

In a sweet new video the Kensington Royal Twitter account shared on Saturday, Oct. 3, Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Prince George, 7, Prince Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, had a chance to ask David all their burning animal questions.

Prince George inquired about which animal would go extinct next, to which David optimistically replied hopefully none of them.

"There are a lot of things we can do when animals are in danger of extinction," David explained. "We can protect them."

Princess Charlotte asked David if he likes spiders, to which he enthusiastically replied, "I love spiders!"

"Why are people so frightened of them? I think it's because they have eight legs, which is more than us, and if you have eight legs you can move in any direction, so you don't know which way they're going to go," he shared. "Spiders are so clever. Have you ever watched one try to build its web? That is extraordinary."