Inside Vanessa Bryant's Cabo Getaway With Ciara and Lala Anthony

Ciara, Vanessa Bryant and Lala Anthony are kicking back and relaxing on a much-deserved vacation to Mexico with their kids.

According to a source, the three moms are vacationing together in Cabo, where they're spending their days lounging by the "pool and at the beach" with their children.

"They all flew together on a private jet and stayed in houses at El Dorado," the insider shares, adding that Natalia Bryant, 17, and Kiyan Anthony, 13, were "set up for their virtual school and spent the mornings doing schoolwork."

When the oldest of the bunch finished their homework, the source says the real fun got started. The insider reveals, "They visited the clubhouse at El Dorado and rode around on a golf cart. They played games on the lawn and had sunset dinners together. The kids had the best time all playing together and bonding."

And it seems like the moms, who the source describes as "very close and like great friends," had just as much fun. The source says the three women had "a blast and were very relaxed together."