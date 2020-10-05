Meet the Stars Who Are First-Time PCAs Nominees in 2020

You never forget your first time!

On Nov. 15, E! will celebrate the 2020 People's Choice Awards. The award shows always celebrates the best and brightest that entertainment has to offer, and while you will definitely see some familiar faces, a new crop of talent has also found a way to entertain and inspire.

We rounded up the stars from movies, TV, music and the social categories who have yet to see their name up for an individual nomination...until now!

PCAs newbie Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for a whopping six awards this year including, The Female Artist of 2020, The Song of 2020 for "Savage," The Song of 2020 for "WAP," The Music Video of 2020 for "WAP," The Collaboration of 2020 for "WAP" and The Collaboration of 2020 for "Savage Remix."

Schitt's Creek actor and creator Dan Levy has scored his very first nominations for the popular comedy series. He's up for The Male TV Star of 2020 and The Comedy TV Star.