Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Reveals the Song She May Sing at Her Mom's Wedding

Will Jennifer Lopez's daughter sing at her wedding?
In this exclusive clip ahead of today's Daily Pop, Emme Muñiz teases her role in mom J.Lo's nuptials to Alex Rodriguez. Specifically, the 12-year-old author may be singing at the highly anticipated wedding.
E!'s Justin Sylvester is seen asking Emme, "Your mom is probably gonna ask you to sing at her wedding. What song are you probably gonna sing at her wedding?"
While Emme seems excited at the idea of singing at Jennifer and Alex's wedding, she finds herself torn while trying to pick a song.
"That is a good question," Jennifer's daughter with ex Marc Anthony remarks. "Well, one song that I think I would sing is a song that connect me and her."
The song? "You Are My Sunshine."
She continues, "She sang that to me every day when I was little, when I was going to sleep."
However, this song selection isn't a done deal as Emme says she's "thinking of a song that would also connect [Jennifer] and Alex."
Emme isn't a stranger to performing as she joined her A-list mom for the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.
As E! readers may recall, back in March 2019, the Hustlers actress and the retired baseball legend became engaged. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the engaged twosome postponed their summer 2020 wedding in Italy.
"They have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice," an E! News source revealed back in May. "Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not be happening in late summer as anticipated."
Per the insider, the couple still hopes to "have the wedding of their dreams" when the timing is right.
Later in May, Jennifer herself shared on NBC's Today, "Nobody knows because, really, there's no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out, and it's disappointing on one level."
She also added, "I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans."
Hopefully, J.Lo and A.Rod can see those plans, including Emme's performance, come to fruition sooner rather than later.
