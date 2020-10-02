Hollywood's Highest-Paid Actresses of 2020 Revealed: Find Out Who Made the List

What do Sofia Vergara, Angelina Jolie and Gal Gadot have in common?

Well, they, along with seven other stars, have made Forbes' list of the Highest-Paid Actresses in Hollywood. The outlet published their annual report on Friday, Oct. 2, revealing which stars took home the biggest paycheck from June 2019 to June 2020.

In those 12 months, there have been staggering changes in the list, with the combined incomes of the 10 actresses down by nearly 20 percent, according to Forbes. The publication attributed this decline to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the movie and TV industries to a near halt.

Another noticeable difference was the absence of Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson. Because of they delayed release of her Marvel film, the actress has yet to bring in the dough at the box office.

However, Sofia Vergara's presence at the top of the list wasn't all that surprising considering she's been TV's highest-paid star for the better part of the last decade.