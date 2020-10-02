BLACKPINK Dishes on Their First Studio Album, Working With Selena Gomez & More!

So much to come!

BLACKPINK's debut album is finally here, and Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo stopped by Friday, Oct. 2's Daily Pop to dish on the release and what else they have in store for the future, from skydiving to a Netflix documentary.

"We waited a long time for our album to come out so we're very excited," Rosé told E! co-host Carissa Culiner.

The Album is an eight-song collection, and chances are, you've already heard at least one track courtesy of the K-pop girl group, whether it's "How You Like That" or "Ice Cream" featuring Selena Gomez.

All of BLACKPINK's interactions with Selena have been over FaceTime and text because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they were still able to connect on a deeper level, according to the group.

"She was such a sweet and humble person to work with, and, you know, she was so supportive of us from the first day we got on a call," Jennie said. "And on top of that, she nailed the videos even though we weren't together."