Watch Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, And Sam Neill Recreate A Classic Jurassic Park Scene

Long Live Jurassic Park.

Fans of the iconic franchise got a special reenactment from the stars of the original 1993 version: Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill. In a short clip posted on Instagram on Oct. 2, Jeff reprised his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm while, unbeknownst to the actor, Sam took over Laura's original role as Dr. Ellie Sattler.

In the short video, Dr. Malcolm attempted to explain the "chaos theory" to Dr. Sattler used water droplets on his skin, but the Sattler substitute didn't catch the scene recreation immediately.

"Do you know, well, you have slight imperfections in your hands and I know this might be going over your head like this," Jeff said as he sprinkled water droplets onto Sam's hand. "And your skin is so soft and his hair is so, I wouldn't say imperfect."

"I don't know if I'm scared or excited," Sam laughed.