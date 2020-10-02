Ian Ziering Gives an Update on "Resilient" Shannen Doherty Amid Her Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Beverly Hills, 90210 was more than just a TV show.
On Friday, Oct. 2's episode of Daily Pop, E!'s Carissa Culiner caught up with Ian Ziering ahead of Swamp Thing's premiere on The CW. However, their chat couldn't be timelier as Sunday, Oct. 4 marks the 30-year anniversary of Beverly Hills, 90210.
And, as Ian shared with Carissa, he couldn't be prouder of the beloved teen drama.
"You know what? It continues to be very rewarding to have been a part of a project that has touched so many people in such a positive way," he stated. "It's gotten into the collective zeitgeist of people, not just here in this country, but all over the world. Wherever I go, people recognize me. It feels good, Steve Sanders has been very good to me."
Speaking of Beverly Hills, 90210, Ian gave an update on former co-star Shannen Doherty's stage four breast cancer battle. Per Ian, the Charmed actress is "doing great" amid this fight for her health.
"You know, Shannen is so resilient," Ian expressed. "If I was ever going to war, I would want her on my side, because that woman is a fighter and she gets it done."
Continuing on this topic, Ian shared that Shannen is "handling and managing" her diagnosis "to the best of her ability."
"Knowing Shannen, she's got her finger on the heartbeat of whatever the cutting-edge science is," the Sharknado star added. "I'm really not too worried about it because she's doing great."
Later in the interview, Ian touched on Swamp Thing's Oct. 6 debut on The CW. According to the 56-year-old actor, over $100 million was spent on Swamp Thing and you can tell!
"It is by far the highest quality production level that I've ever seen in my entire life," he said. "And you could see the money on the screen…There was a 35,000 square-foot soundstage that they flooded, they built a swamp indoors."
Ian, who plays Daniel Cassidy/Blue Devil on the superhero horror series, said Swamp Thing moved him and made him feel alive.
He concluded "Give me something that moves me, make me feel alive, ok? And that's what Swamp Thing does in a way that literally reaches out of the camera and smacks you in the face… It's amazing."
Watch Ian's full interview in the clip above.