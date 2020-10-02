VOTE NOW

People's Choice Awards Voting is Live
Jennifer LopezE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Star Rick Moranis Attacked While Walking in New York City

NYPD confirmed they're searching for the man who attacked Honey, I Shrunk the Kids star Rick Moranis on Thursday, Oct. 1.

By Jess Cohen Oct 02, 2020 6:40 PMTags
LegalCelebrities
Rick MoranisBruce Glikas/FilmMagic

While walking in the Upper West Side neighborhood of New York City, Rick Moranis was the victim of an unprovoked attack.

Footage of the assault, which took place near Central Park just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1., has been released by the NYPD, showing an unidentified male striking the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids star in the head with a closed fist and knocking him to the ground. The suspect, seen wearing an "I Love New York" sweatshirt, then fled the scene. The NYPD confirmed they are currently looking for him.

According the authorities, Moranis, who portrayed scientist Wayne Szalinski in the 1989 cult classic, suffered from pain to the head, back, and right hip. Following the attack, he traveled to a local hospital for evaluation, before reporting the incident to police at the 20th Precinct.

Fortunately, he is on the mend. As he rep tells E! News, "He is fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes."

read
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Rick Moranis Returns to Acting for Disney Reboot

After reading about the assault on social media, actor Chris Evans tweeted that his "blood is boiling."

"Find this man," he urged on Friday, Oct. 2. "You don't touch Rick Moranis."

Related: How Josh Gad's Daughter Became Inspiration for "Frozen 2"

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie Pose Together for Rare Selfie

2

See Jaw-Dropping First Photos of Princess Diana in The Crown

3

Chrissy Teigen's Mom Shares Her Heartbreaking Goodbye To Grandson Jack

Josh Gad—Moranis' co-star in the upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot—was also appalled by the attack. "The rage I am feeling right now is beyond words," he wrote. "Who does this? What psychopath does something like this to a man in his 60's. Speedy recovery my friend."

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie Pose Together for Rare Selfie

2

See Jaw-Dropping First Photos of Princess Diana in The Crown

3

Chrissy Teigen's Mom Shares Her Heartbreaking Goodbye To Grandson Jack

4

2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

5

So Awkward Star Archie Lyndhurst Dead at 19

Latest News

Exclusive

Zachary Quinto's Boys in the Band Costume Was Extra: Here's Why

Dr. Suzanne Quardt Confronts "Biggest Mass" She's Ever Seen

Update!

All 8 Harry Potter Movies Are Now Streaming on Peacock

The MixtapE! Presents Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion and More

Exclusive

Ian Ziering Gives an Update on Shannen Doherty Amid Cancer Battle

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Rick Moranis Attacked on Walk in NYC

Read Mark Consuelos' Birthday Tribute to "Sexy" Wife Kelly Ripa