Read Mark Consuelos' Birthday Tribute to "Sexy" Wife Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa is receiving all the love on her special day.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host turned 50 on Oct. 2 and her biggest fans had a few special words for her. Husband Mark Consuelos took to Instagram to gush about his beautiful wife of 24 years.

"Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine," the soap opera star wrote. "I love you, sexy.." The couple's 19-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, also took to Instagram to celebrate her mom's milestone birthday.

In an Instagram story uploaded shortly after Mark's adorable post, the teen posted a video of Kelly admiring a large bouquet of white roses in what looked to be a foyer.

"50 has truly never looked so good," read the caption, followed by a string of white hearts. "We love you so much @kellyripa the light of our lives."

The star's co-host Ryan Seacrest hopped on the birthday train and surprised the mother of three with an on-air visit from Mark (virtually) and their 23-year-old son, Michael Joseph Consuelo.