Never Have I Ever's Richa Moorjani Calls PCAs Nominations a "Win" For Diverse Representation

She can't contain her excitement!

Never Have I Ever star Richa Moorjani couldn't be happier about her Netflix show getting three E! People's Choice Awards nominations, including The Bingeworthy Show of 2020, The Comedy Show of 2020 and The Show of 2020.

"I am so honored and thrilled that Never Have I Ever has received three People's Choice Awards nominations," she shared in a message with fans. "Wow. For me personally I think its a testament to the fact that representation really matters."

For Richa, this nomination stands as an opportunity to open more doors for shows with diverse casts and ideas.

She said, "I think that the world and the people really want more shows like this that are diverse and inclusive in the storytelling and in the perspectives and in the people behind and in front of the camera. So whether we win or not I'm just so grateful that we've been recognized and thank you guys so much for giving our show a chance."